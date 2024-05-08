Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $395,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $220.55. The company had a trading volume of 236,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,033. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

