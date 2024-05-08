iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,083,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677,661 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 22.85% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $526,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF remained flat at $57.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,041. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.