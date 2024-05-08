Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235,047 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 5.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 52.61% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,952,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 171,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 427,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.