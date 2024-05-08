Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,637 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 13.63% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $892,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.64. 169,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.