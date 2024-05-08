Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sempra updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.90 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.25 EPS.
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. 1,506,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
