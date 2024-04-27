United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.