The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $157.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.22. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

