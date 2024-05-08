InterRent REIT (IIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect InterRent REIT to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$61.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.48 million.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
