InterRent REIT (IIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect InterRent REIT to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$61.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.48 million.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

About InterRent REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

