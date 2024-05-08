Green Dot (GDOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY24 guidance at $1.45-1.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.450-1.590 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Green Dot stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $489.73 million, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. StockNews.com lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
