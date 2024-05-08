Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 482.30% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

