Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Institutional Trading of Constellium
Constellium Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE CSTM opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
