Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,566.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,566.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,510 shares of company stock worth $4,381,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Toast by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $5,078,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $1,809,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,487,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 93,256 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

