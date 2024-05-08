Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Novanta updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68 to $0.74 EPS.

Novanta Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $161.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.35. Novanta has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.41.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.