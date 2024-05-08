PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Earnings Results

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUBM. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $89,386.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $89,386.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,143. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.