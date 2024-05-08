iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -3.130–2.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.0 million-$860.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.8 million. iRobot also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -1.810–1.740 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. iRobot has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

