Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.550-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.5 million.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

