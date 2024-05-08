Verge (XVG) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Verge has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $82.74 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,914.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.96 or 0.00735344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.67 or 0.00130106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00207456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00102202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

