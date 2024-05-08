Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of FLYW opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Flywire has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

