Steem Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $129.12 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,914.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.96 or 0.00735344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.67 or 0.00130106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00207456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00102202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 461,405,912 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

