Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,577,000 after buying an additional 319,108 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

MNST opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

