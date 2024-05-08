Velo3D (VLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Velo3D has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 128.11% and a negative net margin of 173.20%.

Velo3D Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

