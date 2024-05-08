Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$13.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 75.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.96. The company has a market cap of C$342.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.40. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Insider Activity

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$152,345.67. In other news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$207,029.47. Also, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $390,926. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.