Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$13.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 75.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%.
Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.96. The company has a market cap of C$342.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.40. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 10.17.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
