U.S. Energy (USEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 100.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%.

Shares of USEG opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

