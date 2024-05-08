Roth Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.
Universal Display Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:OLED opened at $175.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.36. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $194.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,253,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $5,451,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
