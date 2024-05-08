Primo Water (PRMW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primo Water Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PRMW opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

