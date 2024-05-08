StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:LITB opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.