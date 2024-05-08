US Foods (USFD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. US Foods has set its FY24 guidance at $3.00 to $3.20 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

US Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of USFD opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

