StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $121,113,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $81,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.