Roth Capital Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for SilverBow Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $876.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

