Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. Reduced by Roth Capital (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pinterest in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PINS opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

