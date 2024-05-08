StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE MODN opened at $29.77 on Friday. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Model N by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

