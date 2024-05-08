Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTE opened at $9.24 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 772,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 310,850 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

