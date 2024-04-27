Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Lowered to $35.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday.

Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth about $12,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 105.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 90,099 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 114.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 159,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 54.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 204,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 72,526 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

