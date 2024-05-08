OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $791.49 million, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.16.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $75,624.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.