New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at UBS Group

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 117,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $550.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.91.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 121,716 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

