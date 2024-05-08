JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Plans GBX 1.05 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Trading Down 2.1 %

LON:JARA traded down GBX 1.54 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72.46 ($0.91). 241,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.33 and a beta of 0.32. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.60 ($1.16).

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In other news, insider John Scott acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($24,874.37). In related news, insider John Scott purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($24,874.37). Also, insider Helen F. Green purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($12,625.63). Insiders bought 75,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

