Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.9 million.

Novanta stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.00. 14,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,173. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Novanta has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

