Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.9 million.
Novanta Trading Down 3.0 %
Novanta stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.00. 14,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,173. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Novanta has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
