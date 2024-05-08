Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4627 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Aperam Price Performance

APEMY stock remained flat at $29.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

