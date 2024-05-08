Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

ZNTL opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $874.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

