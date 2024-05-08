BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Announces $0.07 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BP stock traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 503.70 ($6.33). 57,493,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 501 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 483.51. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 750.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($467.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82 shares of company stock valued at $41,974. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.60) to GBX 510 ($6.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.28) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.57 ($7.90).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

