Aperam S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:APMSF)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Aperam Price Performance
OTCMKTS APMSF remained flat at $30.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.
Aperam Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.