Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Stock Performance

LON:ORIT traded down GBX 0.39 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 73.11 ($0.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,392. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.68. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 67.30 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.80 ($1.30). The company has a market capitalization of £413.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,675.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure alerts:

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.