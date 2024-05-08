Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Sonoco Products has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.