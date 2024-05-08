Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 751 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,722 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 389,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 125,670 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

EA stock opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

