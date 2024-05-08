Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.04% from the stock’s current price.

DH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 751,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,700. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 113,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 254,726 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 68.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.