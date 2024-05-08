UBS Group Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $285.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.73.

MKTX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.50. 26,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $198.01 and a 1 year high of $303.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

