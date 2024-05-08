Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. 383,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,790. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

