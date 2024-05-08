Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 10.46% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $328,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,569,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 49,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 31,964 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 234,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,077. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $70.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

