Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 32,700 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $292,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.84. 1,283,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

