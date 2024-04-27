SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after acquiring an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,508 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after purchasing an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $34.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

